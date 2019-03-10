Self Guided Walking Tour: Penang Malaysia

Street art in Penang Malaysia

You really do not need a guide to explore the many amazing murals and interactive pieces of street art in Penang, Malayasia. The old town is a treasure chest of incredible artwork!

Below I’ve put together a small walking tour of our favourite “off the beaten path” street art in Georgetown, Penang.

Link to our walking Map:

https://embed.alpacamaps.com/journey/c4c4ddc5-42cd-11e9-9d43-024bc0398b11/default

You really do not need a plan, you just need a large bottle of water and some good walking shoes to explore the street art in George town, Penang.

We found that if you avoid the overly instagrammed spots, there were so many amazing pieces to be explored without other tourists. Added bonus: if you avoid the overly photographed art, you don’t have to wait in line to get that perfect shot.

A video we made during our time in George town, Penang





